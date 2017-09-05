Spacex Falcon Heavy three first stage cores testing complete

SpaceX has completed testing of all three first-stage cores on its Falcon Heavy rocket. The Spacex Falcon Heavy is scheduled for an early November launch.
One of the boosters used in the Falcon Heavy test had previously carried a Falcon 9 resupply mission to the International Space Station.
The Falcon Heavy is a variant of the Falcon 9 launch vehicle and will consist of a strengthened Falcon 9 rocket core, with two additional Falcon 9 first stages as strap-on boosters. This will increase the low Earth orbit (LEO) maximum payload to 63.8 metric tonnes, compared to 22.8 tonnes for a Falcon 9 full thrust.
Falcon Heavy’s 3 first stage cores have all completed testing at our rocket development facility in McGregor, TX → https://t.co/GJu23QdZRK pic.twitter.com/ivVXPhWu0u
