Elon Musk shared a full-body image of the SpaceX astronaut spacesuit for the first time on his Instagram account. It is mostly white with black accents. It is remarkably chic, but that was very much on purpose.
Last month, Musk revealed the helmet and upper portion of the SpaceX spacesuit and at the time, he said the team worked hard to make sure the spacesuit looked cool.
It “was incredibly hard to balance aesthetics and function. Easy to do either separately,” he said.
Musk hired the legendary Hollywood costume designer Jose Fernandez, who has created movie costumes for the likes of Wonder Woman, Batman, Wolverine, Spiderman and X-Men, to design the SpaceX spacesuit.
The Spacex new spacesuit will change spacewear for real and fictional astronauts. Bulky spacesuits have been the standard gear for astronauts for the last 60 years.
Making the suit less bulky, lighter and less restrictive will enable astronauts to more agile and effective in space.
Fictional astronauts and entertainment about them will be allowed to copy the less bulky suits without causing audiences to disbelieve what is possible in the current or near future story.
