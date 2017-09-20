Home
Technical pictures and info on 95 petaflop supercomputer

Technical pictures and info on 95 petaflop supercomputer

brian wang | September 20, 2017 |

Satoshi Matsuoka‏ tweeted out details of a technical presentation on upgrades to the second most powerful supercomputer in the world, Tianhe-2A (improved from 56 petaflops to 95 petaflops).

About The Author

brian wang
More From This Author

Tags: , ,