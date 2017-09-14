UK Shows off mockup of 50 kw combat laser mounted in turret

The UK showed a mockup of a 50 kw Dragon Fire combat laser mounted in a turret.
Dragonfire system will be a 50kW class directed energy weapon designed for use on both land and sea. Laser weapons have key advantages over traditional systems: the munition is potentially unlimited, and it operates at the speed of light so the time from when you say “fire” to the weapon hitting its target is more or less instantaneous.
According to the consortium the weapon – which is being optimised for use on land and at sea – will ultimately be used for short-range air defence, close-in protection for naval vessels, counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and protecting friendly forces from mortar and artillery attack.
Testing of the demonstrator will begin on UK ranges in 2018, culminating in a major demonstration in 2019.