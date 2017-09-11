The dome has been installed upon the containment building of unit 6 at the Hongyanhe nuclear power plant in China’s Liaoning province. The milestone marks the end of major civil engineering works at the unit.
Hongyanhe unit 6 is the second of two 1080 MWe Chine General Nuclear (CGN) designed ACPR-1000 reactors that will form the second phase of the Hongyanhe plant.
Construction of Phase I of the plant – comprising four CPR-1000 pressurised water reactors – began in August 2009. Units 1 and 2 have been in commercial operation since June 2013 and May 2014, respectively, while unit 3 entered commercial operation in August 2015 and unit 4 in September 2016.
Construction of unit 5 began on 29 March 2015. Its dome was installed in April this year and the reactor is scheduled to start operations in November 2019. Unit 6 – construction of which started in July 2015 – is expected to start up in August 2020.