US Dept of Defense estimate of war costs per taxpayer

The US department of Defense reported to congress on the total incremental cost of the post-2001 wars per tax payer. Their lowball calculation is $7740 and continuing to increase by $200-300 per year. It does not include all the increased medical costs (compared to costs if those people did not fight and get injured) that will need to be paid for decades for veterans of the war. It also lowballs the hardware and equipment costs. They are adding up the special war spending allocation which has totaled over $1.5 trillion. Total war costs have been calculated elsewhere as being 4 times higher.