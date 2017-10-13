Almost 40% of american adults are obese which is 33% more than in 2000

Almost 40% of american adults are obese.
42.8% of those aged 40–59 (42.8%)
35.7% of those aged 20–39 (35.7%).
41.0% of those aged 60 and over (41.0%)
Above picture – Prevalence of obesity among adults aged 20 and over, by sex and age: United States, 2015–2016
Obesity: BMI was calculated as weight in kilograms divided by height in meters squared, rounded to one decimal place. Obesity in adults was defined as a BMI of greater than or equal to 30. Obesity in youth was defined as a BMI of greater than or equal to the age- and sex-specific 95th percentile of the 2000 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention growth charts
Among both men and women, the prevalence of obesity followed a similar pattern by age. Men aged 40–59 (40.8%) had a higher prevalence of obesity than men aged 20–39 (34.8%). Women aged 40–59 (44.7%) had a higher prevalence of obesity than women aged 20–39 (36.5%). For both men and women, the prevalence of obesity among those aged 60 and over was not significantly different from the prevalence among those aged 20–39 or 40–59.
There was no significant difference in the prevalence of obesity between men and women overall or by age group.
Age-adjusted prevalence of obesity among adults aged 20 and over, by sex and race and Hispanic origin: United States, 2015–2016