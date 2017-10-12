Bitcoin set record high of $5380

Bitcoin has an intraday high of $5280 and ended yesterday at $5226.
Week-on-week, BTC is up 18.75 percent, while month-on-month it’s up 23 percent. The new record broke a previous all-time high of $5,013 set in September. The cryptocurrency dropped to a low of $2,980 in mid-September on the news China had banned token sales and that local cryptocurrency exchanges would shut in the aftermath.
There is a rumored bitcoin desk at Goldman Sachs which would be another game changer for the cryptocurrency market.