Blade Runner 2049: Replicant Pursuit – Virtual Reality Story

The full virtual reality demo for Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab is below. It was captured on the Oculus Rift, this free demo releases on October 19th.
Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab does not have good dialogue or acting. This 25-minute experience is the most polished execution of VR-for-film and it may be the true beginning of VR films with actual human actors.
Here is the second of three Blade Runner 2049 experiences based on the motion picture from Alcon Entertainment. In Memory Lab, you’ll explore your memories with the help of a holographic AI to uncover a thrilling conspiracy in the world of Blade Runner. Memory Lab comes to Rift October 19 and Gear VR October 26.
To be fair, the reviews indicate that Blade Runner 2049 movie doesn't have good dialogue or acting either*. So maybe they are just keeping to the theme?
*Or good CGI or good sets or good plot or ....