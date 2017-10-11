California fires will take another two weeks to contain

Here is a link to the Calfire incident reports on the various California fires.
Overnight fire conditions were very active on several fronts forcing additional evacuations across Northern California. Firefighters are battling 22 large wildfires that have burned nearly 170,000 acres. Firefighters are bracing for the winds to shift this evening and increase in speed.
17 21 people are confirmed to have died in the wildfires this week. 11 people alone died in the Tubbs Fire, making it the 6th deadliest fire in our state’s history.
While damage assessment continues on all the fires, it is estimated that at least 3,500 homes and commercial structures have been destroyed by the fast-moving wildfires. Emergency Declarations have been proclaimed by Governor Brown for Napa, Sonoma, and Yuba Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada, Orange and Solano counties.
Red Flag Warnings have been issued for much of Northern California due to gusty winds and low humidity starting today. While these winds may hamper the efforts of firefighters, they will also increase the risk for new wildfires.
Atlas Fire (Southern LNU Complex): Updated: October 11, 2017 10:02 am
County: Napa County,Solano County
Location: off of Altas Peak Rd, south of Lake Berryessa
Acres Burned – Containment: 42,349 acres – 3% contained
Tubbs Fire (Central LNU Complex): Updated: October 11, 2017 10:34 am
County: Napa County
Location: off of Hwy 128 and Bennett Ln, Calistoga
Acres Burned – Containment: 28,000 acres
0% containment
Expected containment date is October 20, 2017
Partrick Fire (Southern LNU Complex): Updated: October 11, 2017 10:18 am
County: Napa County
Location: off Patrick Rd, west of Napa
Acres Burned – Containment: 9,523 acres – 2% contained
Nuns Fire (Southern LNU Complex): Updated: October 11, 2017 10:10 am
County: Sonoma County
Location: Hwy 12, north of Glen Ellen
Acres Burned – Containment: 7,626 acres – 2% containment
The National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches to alert fire departments of the onset, or possible onset, of critical weather and dry conditions that could lead to rapid or dramatic increases in wildfire activity.
4000 firefighters have been deployed