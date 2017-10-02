China Massive share of world powerplant construction

China has a dominant global share of energy production and construction. On a money invested basis China is investing about half of the world total in powerplant construction (energy production).
There is slightly more spread in Europe and America for renewable power construction but the actual construction is even more in China’s favor so China typical has costs that are 2 to 4 times lower than construction costs in Europe and America.
The US and Canada spend more on oil shale, oilsands and other oil and gas projects.
America and Europe tend to spend more on energy efficiency (upgrading buildings and lighting) and renewable energy.
China is still spending and building nearly ten times more than India.
China is building new high temperature and more efficient coal and gas plants.
China is building commercial scale nuclear plants using new technology (pebble bed, traveling wave and other 4th generation nuclear).