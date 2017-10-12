Experimental Scaled Composite plane

Scaled Composites has flown a new experimental aircraft called the Model 401. It has new features, including signature reduction design features. It is similar to the General Atomics Predator C Avenger and could be used for unmanned refueling drones and other applications. Scaled Composites is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman.
It is powered by a single Pratt and Whitney JTD-15D-5D engine developing 3,045 pounds of thrust, flying up to Mach 0.6 with a service ceiling of 30,000 feet and mission endurance of up to three hours. The two aircraft produced are identical in outer mold line. The Model 401 has a maximum takeoff weight of 8,000 lbs., double its empty weight. They have a wingspan and length of 11.60 meters (38 feet)
General Atomics is proposing a derivative of the Predator C Avenger for the US Navy carrier based unmanned refueling aircraft – Stingray. Photo: GA-ASI/USNI