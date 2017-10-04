General Atomics get advanced electromechnical tech for railgun weapon system

General Atomics has acquired Syntronics, a developer and manufacturer of custom electromechanical technologies including projectile and missile guidance systems, in-flight and ground-based shock-resistant instrumentation, and related software technologies. The acquired company will become part of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Group (GA-EMS).
Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS, said of the acquisition of Syntronics: “Their level of experience designing and manufacturing sophisticated electronics and telemetry packages that can withstand high G forces and environments has helped us make significant progress in advancing and testing our railgun weapon systems. We look forward to bringing the team on board to support our pursuit of conventionally-launched and railgun-launched hypervelocity projectiles. The technology also has applicability for missile systems.”