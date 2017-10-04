Google wireless ear buds and a Pixel 2 phone help you talk to 90% of the people on Earth

Google’s wireless bluetooth Pixel Buds let you understand 40 different languages.
There was an onstage demp that showed a live language translation feature. A conversation onstage translating from English to Swedish went off without a hitch. The translations followed about 1-2 seconds after the people finished their sentences. The presenters boasted that it was like “having a personal translator by your side.” A Pixel 2 phone is needed to take advantage of this feature.
The demo was done entirely over the internet, without downloading the languages directly to the device.
You just have to touch and hold the right earbud and the Pixel Buds take off. You can use touch controls for other things like pausing music and calling up the Assistant.