Pacific Rim Uprising is the sequel to the 2013 film ‘Pacific Rim’. Guillermo del Toro directed the first one.
The movie was giant mechs (Jaegers) fighting giant alien monsters (Kaijus).
Steven S. DeKnight who directs Marvel’s Netflix Daredevil and some shows from Smallville, Spartacus and Angel (Buffy spinoff).
The sequel is set 7-10 years after the first movie. Jake Pentecost (Boyega) is the son of the Idris Elba character. The scientist characters are back. Most of the other actors are replaced.