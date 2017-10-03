Researchers create absolute intelligence score to compare AI and AI and humans

Researchers have created an absolute intelligence score to compare humans of different age and artificial intelligences.
Human IQ tests try to create a stable score for a person irregardless of their age. It is mainly looking at learning ability.
However, in the new absolute score it gives younger children lower scores than adults. This reflects the lower capability of children and a way to track AI progressing to adult human capability.
Arxiv – Intelligence Quotient and Intelligence Grade of Artificial Intelligence
Although artificial intelligence is currently one of the most interesting areas in scientific research, the potential threats posed by emerging AI systems remain a source of persistent controversy. To address the issue of AI threat, this study proposes a standard intelligence model that unifies AI and human characteristics in terms of four aspects of knowledge, i.e., input, output, mastery, and creation. Using this model, we observe three challenges, namely, expanding of the von Neumann architecture; testing and ranking the intelligence quotient of naturally and artificially intelligent systems, including humans, Google, Bing, Baidu, and Siri; and finally, the dividing of artificially intelligent systems into seven grades from robots to Google Brain. Based on this, we conclude that AlphaGo belongs to the third grade.