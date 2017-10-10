Russian Armata production falters – shift to upgrading old tanks

The Russian Armata program, a universal chassis system that is intended to be the foundational element for Russia’s future armor force and includes the third-generation T-14 main battle tank (MBT), could be in danger of being cancelled, following recent announcements to upgrade T-80 and T-90 series main battle tanks (MBTs) in addition to revising plans to melt down 10,000 armored vehicles by 2020.
Russia will melt down 4,000 armored vehicles and retain the remaining 6,000 as a strategic reserve. Earlier this year, the MoD also awarded a $417 million contract to upgrade T-80 and T-90 MBTs to modern standards.
T-80 tanks will receive an armor upgrade, next to a host of other modifications, whereas T-90s will be retrofitted with technology found in the T-14 MBT including a new automatic target tracker and fire control computer as well as a remotely operated weapon station.
Russia operates 550 T-90A tanks as of 2016. According to the plans of Russian MOD in 2010, overall number of T-90 tanks was planned to be 1400 units.
Russia has 550 in active service T-80s and 3,000 T-80s in storage in 2016.
T-72B3M: this is the newest variant of the T-72 fielded by the Russian army since 2016. Ammunition includes advanced projectiles. A large amount of reactive armor (analog to T-90MS). New radio communication. New panoramic sight. Increased protection against mines. A new fire control system. The most notable upgrade is the stabilized, panoramic, independent commander’s PK PAN sight with integrated thermal viewer, thought to have similar specifications to the Sosna-U. The automotive performance of the tank was also improved with a more powerful V-92S2 engine rated at 1,130 hp (830 kW) coupled to an automatic transmission system and improved drivetrain. Relikt new generation ERA was installed. The Russian Defense Ministry has purchased several hundred T-72B3M tanks and received the first 20 in early 2017. 20 more in March 2017. Another 20 in May 2017. 15 more in June 2017. Total ordered 154 tanks.