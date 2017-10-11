Home
SpaceX successfully launches and recovers third reused rocket

brian wang | October 11, 2017 |

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 today. This was the 15th rocket launch for Spacex of this year. It carried a satellite with a dual-purpose mission for both EchoStar and SES. The rocket was previously flown for a Space Station resupply mission in February and then recovered and refurbished by SpaceX.

SpaceX managed to recover the first stage again.

Successful deployment of EchoStar 105/SES-11 to geostationary transfer orbit confirmed.

