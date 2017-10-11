SpaceX successfully launches and recovers third reused rocket

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 today. This was the 15th rocket launch for Spacex of this year. It carried a satellite with a dual-purpose mission for both EchoStar and SES. The rocket was previously flown for a Space Station resupply mission in February and then recovered and refurbished by SpaceX.
SpaceX managed to recover the first stage again.
Successful deployment of EchoStar 105/SES-11 to geostationary transfer orbit confirmed.
Successful deployment of EchoStar 105/SES-11 to geostationary transfer orbit confirmed.
Falcon 9 first stage has landed on Of Course I Still Love You — third successful mission with a flight-proven orbital class rocket.
