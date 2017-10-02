Spacex targets 2024 for manned Mars mission

Elon Musk Musk anticipates beginning construction on the BFR (Big F*ing Rocket) rocket within the next year (2018). Spacex has a stretch goal of sending two BFR containing cargo (about 300 tons) to launch in 2022.
If SpaceX meets that deadline, Musk says the company would next aim to launch four vehicles in 2024: two containing cargo, and two containing crew. The two missions would be tasked with finding Mars’s best sources of water and constructing a propellant plant on Mars, which SpaceX would need to sustain round-trip journeys between Earth and Mars.