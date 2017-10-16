Home
Undaunted by speederbike crashes at Battle of Endor, Dubai Police will use Russian Hoverbikes

brian wang | October 16, 2017 |

Dubai police have announced they will soon have officers buzzing around the skies on Star Wars-style electric hoverbikes capable of speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour.

The Hoversurf Scorpion was unveiled at the Gitex Technology Week conference.

The Russian-made craft can fly at a height of five metres and carry a police officer over congested traffic in emergency situations, First Sergeant Ali Ahmad Mohammad told Gulf News.

“The bike can also fly without a passenger and can go up to six kilometres,” he said.

“It can fly for 25 minutes and can carry up to 300kg of weight at a speed of 70kph.”



F111F

Sooo..no forests in UAE, so should be harmless, right?