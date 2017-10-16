Undaunted by speederbike crashes at Battle of Endor, Dubai Police will use Russian Hoverbikes

Dubai police have announced they will soon have officers buzzing around the skies on Star Wars-style electric hoverbikes capable of speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour.
The Hoversurf Scorpion was unveiled at the Gitex Technology Week conference.
The Russian-made craft can fly at a height of five metres and carry a police officer over congested traffic in emergency situations, First Sergeant Ali Ahmad Mohammad told Gulf News.
“The bike can also fly without a passenger and can go up to six kilometres,” he said.
“It can fly for 25 minutes and can carry up to 300kg of weight at a speed of 70kph.”
Sooo..no forests in UAE, so should be harmless, right?