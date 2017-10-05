US announces returning to the moon as a top priority

Vice President Mike Pence has announced the goal of returning to the lunar surface as a top NASA priority.
“We will refocus America’s space program toward human exploration and discovery,” Pence wrote. “That means launching American astronauts beyond low-Earth orbit for the first time since 1972. It means establishing a renewed American presence on the Moon, a vital strategic goal. And from the foundation of the Moon, America will be the first nation to bring mankind to Mars.”
The first National space council meeting will begins at 10am ET Thursday.