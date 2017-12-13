Canada gets mostly educated and ready to work immigrants while those are a tiny fraction of US immigrants

Canada’s population growth relies heavily on immigration. Canada’s 1.2 per cent annually is highest of the mature OECD economies.
Canada’s educated and ready to work immigrants as a ratio of total immigrants are five times higher than the USA rate and twenty times the rate in Germanhy.
The OECD estimates that of the 272,000 people to whom Canada granted permanent resident status in 2015, 170,000 were ‘economic category’ admissions—people selected for ‘their ability to become economically established in Canada’. That is well above the number of economic-category admissions to the U.S.—a country 10 times our size—and similar to the combined intake of the rest of the G7 (France, Germany, Italy, Japan, U.K.), In other words, 63 per cent of immigrants admitted annually to permanent residence in Canada are ready to join the labour force. For the U.S. the proportion is only 13 percent, for Germany a minuscule four per cent. Little wonder that Canada continues to outpace the rest of the OECD in the growth of its prime-age workforce and in household formation