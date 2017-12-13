Telsa model 3 production ramping up and could be fully resolved within 3 months

Tesla share price rose over 4 percent on Monday due to reports that hundreds of its Model 3 cars could soon be delivered to customers. Many anticipated Model 3s were spotted across the company’s delivery centers in California during the weekend.
Electrek had reported 580 Telsa model 3’s built in the first 5 months of production and they are expecting perhaps 600 for the last two months of the year.
285 e-truck orders so far
PepsiCo has reserved 100 of Tesla’s new electric Semi truck.
About 260,000 heavy-duty Class-8 trucks are produced in North America annually, according to FTR, an industry economics research firm.
Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) and Volkswagen AG’s Truck and Bus are working to launch an electric medium duty truck by late 2019, while rival Daimler AG has delivered the first of a smaller range of electric trucks to customers in New York.
PepsiCo’s 100 trucks add to orders by more than a dozen companies such as Wal-Mart, fleet operator J.B. Hunt Transport Services , and food service distribution company Sysco Corp. Tesla has at least 285 truck reservations so far.
PepsiCo’s U.S. fleet of nearly 10,000 big rigs.