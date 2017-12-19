US crude oil production could be more than Saudi Arabia in January

The Dec 8, 2017 weekly EIA oil production report was that US production was at 9.78 million barrels per day. The US may end December with 9.9 million barrels per day. Rystad Energy’s comprehensive well data for the United States shows that domestic oil production could pass 9.9 million barrels per day in December 2017.
U.S. shale production is expected to rise for a 13th consecutive month to a new record in January, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Monday.
January output is forecast to increase by 94,000 bpd to 6.41 million bpd, according to the EIA’s monthly drilling productivity report.
This could put US production at 10.1 million barrels per day.
US Crude oil production will be over 10 million barrels per day in January and this will be more than Saudi Arabia.
The US will likely add 1 million barrels per day in 2018 and will pass Russia’s 11 million barrels per day.
On an all liquids basis US production will be over 15 million barrels per day and should go beyond 16 million barrels per day.