Home
Tesla Shanghai Production for the Rest of 2020

Tesla Shanghai Production for the Rest of 2020

Brian Wang | March 25, 2020 |
 

Tesla Shanghai factory experts and key investors exchanged conference calls and the production level information from the call from Shengang Securities was obtained by Ranjing Finance, on March 1, 2020.

Current production capacity of the first phase of the Tesla Shanghai plant is 2,000 units/week, with single shifts per day and overtime on Saturdays to extend the single shift time without affecting production capacity; the two shifts in March are expected to reach 3500 units/week; The entire first half of the production of 50,000 to 60,000.

Capacity increase is expected to start in July and can reach a capacity of 5,000 vehicles per week, that is, 20,000 vehicles per month.

In the first and second half of this year, the combined production capacity is expected to be about 170,000 vehicles.

Tesla is increasing localization of the supply chain for the Shanghai factory and this will lower their vehicle costs. The domestic production rate is around 40%. The mid-year is 70% localization and the end of the year is 100%. Tesla’s Chinese factory experts expect localization will ramp faster than the goals.

SOURCES – David Lee on Investing, Ranjing Finance on Weixin QQ
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Note: Brian owns shares of Tesla

Read next:
«

logo

Don’t miss the latest future news

Subscribe and get a FREE Ebook

Tags: , , ,