Tesla Shanghai Production for the Rest of 2020

Tesla Shanghai factory experts and key investors exchanged conference calls and the production level information from the call from Shengang Securities was obtained by Ranjing Finance, on March 1, 2020.
Capacity increase is expected to start in July and can reach a capacity of 5,000 vehicles per week, that is, 20,000 vehicles per month.
In the first and second half of this year, the combined production capacity is expected to be about 170,000 vehicles.
Tesla is increasing localization of the supply chain for the Shanghai factory and this will lower their vehicle costs. The domestic production rate is around 40%. The mid-year is 70% localization and the end of the year is 100%. Tesla’s Chinese factory experts expect localization will ramp faster than the goals.
SOURCES – David Lee on Investing, Ranjing Finance on Weixin QQ
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Note: Brian owns shares of Tesla
Brian Wang is a prolific business-oriented writer of emerging and disruptive technologies. He is known for insightful articles that combine business and technical analysis that catches the attention of the general public and is also useful for those in the industries. He is the sole author and writer of nextbigfuture.com, the top online science blog. He is also involved in angel investing and raising funds for breakthrough technology startup companies.
He gave the recent keynote presentation at Monte Jade event with a talk entitled the Future for You. He gave an annual update on molecular nanotechnology at Singularity University on nanotechnology, gave a TEDX talk on energy, and advises USC ASTE 527 (advanced space projects program). He has been interviewed for radio, professional organizations. podcasts and corporate events. He was recently interviewed by the radio program Steel on Steel on satellites and high altitude balloons that will track all movement in many parts of the USA.
He fundraises for various high impact technology companies and has worked in computer technology, insurance, healthcare and with corporate finance.
He has substantial familiarity with a broad range of breakthrough technologies like age reversal and antiaging, quantum computers, artificial intelligence, ocean tech, agtech, nuclear fission, advanced nuclear fission, space propulsion, satellites, imaging, molecular nanotechnology, biotechnology, medicine, blockchain, crypto and many other areas.