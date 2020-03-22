Advice From Bergamo Italy Where Coronavirus Situation is Grim

There is some advice from Bergamo Italy which is the worst-hit town in Italy. Nextbigfuture received it via email. Bergamo had a population of 120,000.
Stay home with your immediate family members only. Try to isolate as much as possible.
Grocery shopping should be done ONCE A WEEK and by one family member only.
Maintain a 1.5 meter (5-6 foot) distance from people while in a store and the fewer in the store at any one time, the safer we will all be.
There is a US state CDC recommendation to wipe down key surfaces at your home every day.
If you are sheltering in place anyway then follow a strict procedure for the next few weeks. Minimize any sloppiness or relaxation. There are no points for doing just enough. Follow full self-isolation procedures.
The CDC has guidance on preventing the spread of coronavirus. We are in the critical 2-4 weeks. The shutdowns are being mandated so the economic damage is occurring, we should try to make the shelter in place work.
Do not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding, or other items. After the patient uses these items, you should wash them thoroughly. Wash laundry thoroughly.
Be sure to avoid any sloppiness around anyone older than 50. It can affect younger people.
Hospitals are overloaded in Bergamo and several areas of Italy. They now have enough beds but not enough healthy doctors and nurses. They are not able to get all people to the beds.
Dead are being sealed into homes because they do not have the people to safely remove them.
