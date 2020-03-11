Home
Banning Travel From Europe and Other Coronavirus Developments

Brian Wang | March 11, 2020 |
 

President Trump suspended travel Europe for 30 days. American citizens can return will need more screening and temperature checks. The Europe ban includes shipping goods.

Tom Hanks and his wife have coronavirus.

There have been about 8000 coronavirus tests performed in the USA. There have been hundreds of thousands for coronavirus tests in South Korea and millions tested in China.

World meters and Covid Tracking were the source of this article.

