Coronavirus Deaths and Cases Outside of China Passing China Totals

Coronavirus deaths outside of China are over 2000 and China has 3062 Coronovirus deaths. It seems that in one or two days the Coronavirus deaths outside of China will pass China levels. The official case count outside of China is passing the official case count in China.
The cases outside of China are still growing exponentially.
OFFICIAL CONFIRMED CASES 80,945 China 17,660 Italy 11,364 Iran 7,979 South Korea 5,232 Spain 3,675 Germany 3,667 France 2,028 US
DEATH COUNT Hubei China 3062 deaths, 114 other China deaths. Total China deaths 3176 Italy 1266 deaths Iran 514 deaths Spain 133 deaths France France 79 deaths Korea, South 66 deaths Washington US 37 deaths
SOURCES – John Hopkins Dashboard
