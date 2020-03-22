Home
Coronavirus World 340,000 and USA 38000 for Official Undercounts

Coronavirus World 340,000 and USA 38000 for Official Undercounts

Brian Wang | March 22, 2020 |
 

Worldometers has the latest official undercounts of confirmed coronavirus cases.

There are 14,582 official COVID-19 deaths globally.
The USA has 400 official COVID-19 deaths.

Read next:
«

logo

Don’t miss the latest future news

Subscribe and get a FREE Ebook

Tags: , , ,