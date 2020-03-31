Coronoavirus Contact Tracing Smartphone App

Singapore developed a contact-tracing smartphone app called TraceTogther. It allow Singapore to quickly track people who have been exposed to confirmed coronavirus cases.
The app can identify people who have been within 2 meters of coronavirus patients for at least 30 minutes, using wireless Bluetooth technology.
The app was developed by the Singapore Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).
How do I use the app?
Enter your mobile number (Step 1)
Enable push notifications (Step 2)
Keep Bluetooth turned on (Step 3)
Leave TraceTogether running! (Step 4)
Should I turn off the app?
Keep the app running with full permissions
When DORSCON levels return to Green, the app will stop running, and you will receive an update on how you can delete your data
What about my privacy?
The app does not track your location or contacts
Data is stored in your phone for only 21 days and will not be accessed unless you are identified as a close contact
Measures are in place to protect your mobile number. Your number is paired with a a random ID, and it is this ID that is exchanged between phones, not your actual number
The app is up and running on my phone. What next?
Make sure to leave it running. If you’re worried about battery life, fret not, the battery consumption is only marginally higher
If you are identified as a close contact of a confirmed case through the app, MOH will contact you directly. Similarly, if MOH needs to conduct contact tracing with you, they will seek your permission to access the data on your app
Share it with your friends and family! The app works when there are other users around who have it installed too, so the more people have it, the more comprehensive the info can be.
SOURCES – Singapore Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).
Written by Brian Wang,Nextbigfuture.com