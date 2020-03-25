Home
Did Italy New Coronavirus Cases Peak Four Days Ago?

Did Italy New Coronavirus Cases Peak Four Days Ago?

Brian Wang | March 25, 2020 |
 

Italy might have had its new case peak four days ago. This would mean that the infection peak was 11-15 days ago. This would suggest that the quarantines did bend the curve on infections.

If Italy can follow China reduction in infections then Italy could see new cases drop below 3500 in another week and below 1500 in two to three weeks.

On 9 March 2020, the government of Italy under Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte imposed a national quarantine. On March 8, 2020 there was the quarantine on 16 million people in Northern Italy.

5210 new cases and 683 new deaths in Italy. 4th day in a row with daily new cases below the 6557 peak reached on March 21. Protezione Civile chief Borrelli, the person usually holding the daily press conference, is at home with a fever, while the former chief Bertolaso is now hospitalized in Milan after having tested positive to the virus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced March 20 that all New York residents must stay home “to the maximum extent possible,” an order that became effective at 8 p.m. Sunday March 22.

The San Francisco Bay Area has had a shelter in place order since March 16.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide shelter-in-place order on March 19.

SOURCES – San Francisco & California shelter orders, Worldometers, John Hopkins
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

Read next: »
«

logo

Don’t miss the latest future news

Subscribe and get a FREE Ebook

Tags: , , ,