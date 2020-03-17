Dr Marty Makary Estimates 50,000 to 500,000 Coronavirus Cases in USA

Dr Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins estimates that the US had 50,000 to 500,000 coronavirus cases on March 13, 2020. The cases tend to double over 5-10 day periods.
Khan Academy walks you through the undetected case math and the 20-day delay between infection and death.
SOURCES – Marty Markey, Khan Academy
