Dr Marty Makary Estimates 50,000 to 500,000 Coronavirus Cases in USA

Brian Wang | March 17, 2020 |
 

Dr Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins estimates that the US had 50,000 to 500,000 coronavirus cases on March 13, 2020. The cases tend to double over 5-10 day periods.

Khan Academy walks you through the undetected case math and the 20-day delay between infection and death.

