Europe and USA Have Similar

Brian Wang | March 30, 2020 |
 

The USA and Europe have a similar scale situation with cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 per million people. The US had about 20,000 new cases. Europe collectively has more new cases and more deaths.

Europe has nearly double the US population.

Europe has about 400,000 cases and nearly 30,000 deaths.

TheUSA has 164,000 cases and 3148 deaths.

The situations are similar in terms of a disease with exponential spread and growth. The cases per million people are very close. Europe has more deaths but Europe has an older population.

SOURCES- Worldometers.info

