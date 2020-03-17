Home
Fifteen Minute Coronavirus Test

Brian Wang | March 17, 2020 |
 

JapanesecChemical product maker Kurabo Industries will import and sell in Japan COVID-19 test kits developed by a Chinese firm that can detect new coronavirus in 15 minutes. This is much faster than other tests which take many or even days when they are sent to labs with large equipment.

Kurabo plans to sell the kits to research and testing institutions. One kit capable of testing 10 samples is priced at 25,000 yen ($240), excluding tax.

SOURCES – Kyodo News, Kurabo Industries, Jakarta News
