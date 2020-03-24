Home
India Coronavirus Lockdown of 1.3 Billion People

Brian Wang | March 24, 2020 |
 

India has locked down the entire country of 1.3 billion people.

The slums and shantytowns of India are high-density populations that would be very vulnerable to the disease. There is no way to provide the needed ventilators and medical care for that population. The main advantage is that most of the population is fairly young. India has 260 million people over the age of 50. A majority of adult males in India smoke. 270 million people smoke in India. About 29% of the population.

If the death rate in India was 4% for people over 50, then this would be 10 million people.

The higher than 1% death rate would be because the very ill coronavirus victims would not be saved in the event of widespread disease.

Modi has said that the next 21 days will see if India has to rebuild for 21 years.

