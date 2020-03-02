If Iran Gets Overwhelmed by Coronavirus Would They Use It as a Terrorism Tool?

Reckless behavior could have Iran’s coronavirus spiking into millions within 2 weeks. There are also many government officials who are among the infected and one has already died. These people were infected for 1-3 weeks. They were likely not quarantined all of the incubation period. This could mean many more Iranian officials could emerge as infected over the next week or two.
If Iran is overwhelmed by Coronavirus then they would be a massive pool of infection for spread to the rest of the middle east. If millions of Iranians are infected then there would need to prevent infected people being used as tools of terrorism.
Mohammad Mirmohammadi, was a member of the Expediency Council which advises Iran’s supreme leader. He died at the age of 71 from coronavirus and so did his mother. One of the four Iranian Vice Presidents, the deputy Health Minister and at least five other officials of the Iranian government are infected.
Video footage has emerged of Iranians defying Coronavirus by licking the doors and a burial mound at the Fatima Masumeh Shrine in Qom. Qom is the epicenter of the Islamic Republic’s COVID-19 outbreak.
Iran’s official coronavirus death are 66.
Three days ago, a source in Iran’s health system said there are at least 210 people in Iran have died as a result of the new coronavirus disease. This 210 death count was when the official Iran death number was 34.
While the city of Qom is the epicentre of #CoronaVirus in Iran, authorities refuse to close down religious shrines there.
These pro-regime people are licking the shrines & encouraging people to visit them.
Iran's authorities are endangering lives of Iranians & the world pic.twitter.com/s9o6zYhzNQ
Iran’s actual infection rate could rapidly surpass China’s given the reckless behavior. There is a massive undercount of infections and deaths.
Based upon an estimate of 210 coronavirus deaths by February 27, then I would estimate that the coronavirus in Iran is more like 50,000 and the coronavirus deaths are more like 600.
Italy also has an undercount of coronavirus.
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 18 over the past 24 hours to 52, the Civil Protection Agency said. The total number of cases in the country is now 2036 which is up 342 in the last 24 hours.
If South Korea has over 4000 infections and 26 deaths, then Italy likely has 8000 infected.