Home
Italy Copies China Mass Quarantine Strategy

Italy Copies China Mass Quarantine Strategy

Brian Wang | March 7, 2020 |
 
Italy Copies China Mass Quarantine Strategy

The Italy government has quarantined 16 million people in Northern Italy.

This will shutdown gyms, pools, museums and ski resorts. Wedding and funerals are also suspended under the mandatory quarantine.

Milan and tourist hotspot Venice are included in the shutdown which will last until 3 April.

ITaly has about 6000 official cases and over 230 deaths.

Read next: »
«

logo

Don’t miss the latest future news

Subscribe and get a FREE Ebook

Tags: , , ,