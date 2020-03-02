Home
Italy Reports Coronavirus Deaths and Hospitalizations

Brian Wang | March 2, 2020 |
 

Italy reports 1835 are the people who test positive for the coronavirus. 149 people have recovered.

There are 742 patients hospitalized with symptoms, 166 are in intensive care, while 927 are in home isolation.

This seems to indicate that three times as many people end in intensive care than die. It means that 11 times as many people are hospitalized than die.

The number of people infected in the individual regions is as follows: 1254 in Lombardy, 335 in Emilia-Romagna, 273 in Veneto, 51 in Piedmont, 35 Marche, 22 in Liguria, 17 in Campania, 13 in Tuscany, 9 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 7 in Lazio, 7 in Sicily, 5 in Abruzzo, 4 in Puglia, 2 in Umbria, 1 in Calabria and 1 in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

SOURCE – Italian Health Ministry
