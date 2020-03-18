Multi-Year WW3 is Humanity Versus the Disease

Trump is invoking the Defense Production Act, which allows the administration to expedite and expand the supply of resources. This is enabling whatever wartime mobilization of production is needed to combat the disease. It may not be needed but the capabilities are being made available.
The US has made public an 18 month pandemic plan.
Future Scenario Based Upon Existing Situation
The current best case for the US first wave seems to be peaking of actual infections in April. The peak and flattening appearing in the May data with a strong decline in June. In July, there could be lifting of restrictions and opening of the economy in the summer until the next wave. This timeline was mentioned by former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb on MSBNC.
This could be a multi-year WW3 with humanity and the world versus the disease.
Innovation will have vaccines, new medications like anti-inflammatories to treat the disease and the worst symptoms. Hourly hand washing and new hygiene will also help the world have less disease transmission eventually in a post-crisis – managed coronavirus world.
We will all be virus-phobes and germaphobes in the new world.
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Disclosure – Brian is working with a startup on coronavirus mitigation.
Brian
Wang is a prolific business-oriented writer of emerging and disruptive technologies. He is known for insightful articles that combine business and technical analysis that catches the attention of the general public and is also useful for those in the industries. He is the sole author and writer of nextbigfuture.com
, the top online science blog. He is also involved in angel investing and raising funds for breakthrough technology startup companies.
He gave the recent keynote presentation at Monte Jade event with a talk entitled the Future for You. He gave an annual update on molecular nanotechnology at Singularity University on nanotechnology, gave a TEDX talk on energy, and advises USC ASTE 527 (advanced space projects program). He has been interviewed for radio, professional organizations. podcasts and corporate events. He was recently interviewed by the radio program Steel on Steel on satellites and high altitude balloons that will track all movement in many parts of the USA.
He fundraises for various high impact technology companies and has worked in computer technology, insurance, healthcare and with corporate finance.
He has substantial familiarity with a broad range of breakthrough technologies like age reversal and antiaging, quantum computers, artificial intelligence, ocean tech, agtech, nuclear fission, advanced nuclear fission, space propulsion, satellites, imaging, molecular nanotechnology, biotechnology, medicine, blockchain, crypto and many other areas.