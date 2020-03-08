Home
New Expansion of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory Should More Than Double Production

New Expansion of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory Should More Than Double Production

Brian Wang | March 8, 2020 |
 

The piling and foundation work of the new phase of the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory is expected to be completed this month. It appears to be larger than the first phase of the Shanghai Gigafactory which had 150,000 cars per year of capacity. The outer wall will be capped in June, and trial production can basically begin in October. There was another smaller expansion of the factory that is just completing. By December, 2020, the Shanghai factory should have 350,000 to 450,000 cars per year of capacity.

SOURCE- youtuber Jason Yang
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

Read next:
«

logo

Don’t miss the latest future news

Subscribe and get a FREE Ebook

Tags: , , ,