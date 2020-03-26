New York and USA Surging Coronavirus Hospitalizations

Yesterday, Nextbigfuture was projecting US and New York Coronavirus hospitalization growth as about 2430 but instead grew 4323.
New York had 3039 more hospitalizations on March 26. NY increased from 3805 to 6844. New York was very close to doubling hospitalizations in one day.
New York has 20,000 hospital beds and plans to add 40,000 in the next few weeks.
New York needs more beds and needs the growth of cases to slow. New York could be 2-3 days from filling the 20,000 beds that they have. Medical staff from other places in the US will have to get to New York.
A lot of beds, staff and equipment will be needed next week.
Ten thousand beds at Manhattan hotels will be used to house non-critical patients and will also hold medical workers.
University dorms in the New York City metropolitan area could add 29,000 more hospital bed
California surged 800 cases from 3200 to 4000 cases.
The US grew about 10,000 cases from 75000 to 85000.
The US hospitalizations
hospitalizations daily growth Actual Hospitalization Actual Growth
Mar 21 1964
Mar 22 2554 590
Mar 23 3325 771
Mar 24 4468 1143
Mar 25 6136 1668
Mar 26 8570 est 2430 est 10459 4323
Mar 27 12120 est 3550 est 18000 new est 7551 new est
Mar 28 17000 est 5000 est 28000 new est 10000 new est
SOURCES – Worldometers, COVID Tracking
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian
Wang is a prolific business-oriented writer of emerging and disruptive technologies. He is known for insightful articles that combine business and technical analysis that catches the attention of the general public and is also useful for those in the industries. He is the sole author and writer of nextbigfuture.com
, the top online science blog. He is also involved in angel investing and raising funds for breakthrough technology startup companies.
He gave the recent keynote presentation at Monte Jade event with a talk entitled the Future for You. He gave an annual update on molecular nanotechnology at Singularity University on nanotechnology, gave a TEDX talk on energy, and advises USC ASTE 527 (advanced space projects program). He has been interviewed for radio, professional organizations. podcasts and corporate events. He was recently interviewed by the radio program Steel on Steel on satellites and high altitude balloons that will track all movement in many parts of the USA.
He fundraises for various high impact technology companies and has worked in computer technology, insurance, healthcare and with corporate finance.
He has substantial familiarity with a broad range of breakthrough technologies like age reversal and antiaging, quantum computers, artificial intelligence, ocean tech, agtech, nuclear fission, advanced nuclear fission, space propulsion, satellites, imaging, molecular nanotechnology, biotechnology, medicine, blockchain, crypto and many other areas.