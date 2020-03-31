Home
New York Coronavirus Curve Flattening But UW Deaths Forecast Rises from 10K to Over 15K

Brian Wang | March 31, 2020 |
 

The University of Washington has updated its COVID-19 projections for all states and for the United States.

Total COVID-19 deaths projected to August 4, 2020 in United States of America is now 83,967 deaths.

Three days ago the primary projection for the USA was 82000 deaths.

New York’s forecast has gotten worse and Washington IHME is forecasting over 15,788 deaths which up a lot from the previous forecast of 10,240 deaths.

California’s forecast is improving.

