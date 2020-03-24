Home
Pre-Peer Review Analysis Indicates Blood Type A More Vulnerable to Covid-19

Brian Wang | March 24, 2020 |
 

There is a pre-peer review study of about 2100 Coronavirus patients in China and almost 3000 healthy people. (Relationship between the ABO Blood Group and the COVID-19 Susceptibility).

They found that people with blood type A were about 20% more likely to get coronavirus and people with blood type O were less likely to contract coronavirus.

SOURCES- Medrxiv (Relationship between the ABO Blood Group and the COVID-19 Susceptibility)
