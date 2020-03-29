Sadly COVID-19 Will Be Worse Than Flu and as Bad as WW2 in Some Countries

Dr. Anthony Fauci, medical leading the US Coronavirus task force, says based on what he’s seeing, the U.S. could experience between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths from Covid-19.
Europe appears to be on track for two to six times more COVID-19 deaths than the USA.
The US usually has 30,000 to 60,000 deaths annually from the flu. The world has 350,000 to 650,000 deaths annually from the flu.
The US had 416,000 military casualities in World War 2.
There is an expectation that there will be multiple waves of COVID-19. It could subside in the summer and then return in the fall (August to December) and early in 2021.
The hope is that India, middle east, South America and Africa can avoid massive cases.
SOURCES- The Hill
