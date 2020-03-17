SpaceX is Focused on the Starship / Raptor Production Line

SpaceX is continuing testing and develop of Starship prototypes and Raptor engines. Elon Musk indicates that there will be short flights with the third prototype Starship and longer flights with the fourth prototype Starship. Elon Musk and SpaceX are focused on spooling up an entire Starship/Raptor production line.
SpaceX is rapidly building launch pads and new construction buildings.
Static fire & short flights with SN3, longer flights with SN4, but spooling up the whole Starship/Raptor production line is really what matters
SpaceX has tested proper welding of the thrust puck.
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
