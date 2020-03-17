Home
SpaceX is Focused on the Starship / Raptor Production Line

Brian Wang | March 17, 2020 |
 

SpaceX is continuing testing and develop of Starship prototypes and Raptor engines. Elon Musk indicates that there will be short flights with the third prototype Starship and longer flights with the fourth prototype Starship. Elon Musk and SpaceX are focused on spooling up an entire Starship/Raptor production line.

SpaceX is rapidly building launch pads and new construction buildings.

SpaceX has tested proper welding of the thrust puck.

SOURCES- What About it Video. Screen capture of Bocachicagal picture of thrust puck
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

