SpaceX SHS Rocket Switching to 304L Steel and Then Custom Alloy

Brian Wang | March 21, 2020 |
 

The SpaceX Super Heavy Starship (SHS) will switch from 301 steel alloy to 304L steel alloy for some parts and then a new custom steel alloy.

The 304L steel is a lower carbon version and it will reduce welding issues.

Marcus House indicates that there are a lot of Raptor engines coming through.

The third prototype version of the Starship (SN3) is rapidly being stacked.

SOURCES- Elon Musk Twitter, Marcus House Video
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

