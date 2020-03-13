Home
SpaceX Starship Designed for Relaunch Within 1 Hour

Brian Wang | March 13, 2020 |
 

Elon Musk indicated that the SpaceX Starship is designed to be relaunched within one hour of landing. SpaceX Starship could have three launches in one day.

Elon also described the 20-millisecond latency for the Starlink satellites which is good enough for competitive gaming.

SOURCE – spaceXcentric

