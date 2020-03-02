Home
Welding Weakness on SpaceX SN1 Was Cause of Failure

Welding Weakness on SpaceX SN1 Was Cause of Failure

Brian Wang | March 2, 2020 |
 

Elon Musk indicated that there is a puck at the base of the SpaceX Starship which takes the engine thrust load. The welds on the SN1 around the thrust puck had flaws. This is the flaw that ended up causing the SN1 to destroy itself during pressure loading of the fuel.

SOURCES- SpaceXcentric video, Elon Musk Tweets, @fael097
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

