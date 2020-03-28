Home
Which US Cities Will Have the Largest Coronavirus Outbreaks in April

Brian Wang | March 28, 2020 |
 

Which are the US cities that will have the most serious problems with coronavirus COVID-19 after New York? Newark, New Jersey is included with the New York Metro area.

Detroit has 1000 cases with metro population 4.3M and 50% of tests are positive
New Orleans has 1200 cases with metro population of 1.2M and 15% of tests are positive
Chicago has 1200 cases with metro population of 9.5M and 15% of tests are positive
Boston has 1300 cases with metro population of 4.6M and 13% of tests are positive
Miami has 650 cases with metro population of 6.2M and 11% of tests are positive
Philadelphia has 650 cases with metro population of 6.1M and 10% of tests are positive

Testing data is from Covidtracking.com

SOURCES- CNBC, Covid tracking, Worldometers.info, Analysis by Brian Wang
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

