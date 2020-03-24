WHO Says Prolonged Exposure in Confined Spaces Is Main Coronavirus Transmission

The World Health Organization had a Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission
on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Routes of transmission
COVID-19 is transmitted via droplets and fomites during close unprotected contact between an infector and infectee. Airborne spread has not been reported for COVID-19 and it is not believed to be a major driver of transmission based on available evidence; however, it can be envisaged if certain aerosol-generating procedures are conducted in health care facilities.
Fecal shedding has been demonstrated from some patients, and viable virus has been identified in a limited number of case reports. However, the fecal-oral route does not appear to be a driver of COVID-19 transmission; its role and significance for COVID-19 remains to be determined. Viral shedding is discussed in the Technical Findings.
Household transmission
In China, human-to-human transmission of the COVID-19 virus is largely occurring in families. The Joint Mission received detailed information from the investigation of clusters and some household transmission studies, which are ongoing in a number of Provinces.
Among 344 clusters involving 1308 cases (out of a total 1836 cases reported) in Guangdong Province and Sichuan Province, most clusters (78%-85%) have occurred in families. Household transmission studies are currently underway, but preliminary studies ongoing in Guangdong estimate the secondary attack rate in households ranges from 3-10%.
There have been reports of COVID-19 transmission in prisons (Hubei, Shandong, and Zhejiang, China), hospitals (as above) and in a longterm living facility. The close proximity and contact among people in these settings and the potential for environmental contamination are important factors, which could amplify transmission. Transmission in these settings warrants further study.
According to the WHO report if you come in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 you have a 1–5% chance of catching it as well. The variability is large because the infection is based on the type of contact and how long.
The majority of viral infections come from prolonged exposures in confined spaces with other infected individuals. Person-to-person and surface contact is by far the most common cause. 78-85% from long term living together, or day to multi-day exposure.
Contact Tracing
China has a policy of meticulous case and contact identification for COVID-19. For example,
in Wuhan more than 1800 teams of epidemiologists, with a minimum of 5 people/team, are
tracing tens of thousands of contacts a day. Contact follow up is painstaking, with a high
percentage of identified close contacts completing medical observation. Between 1% and
5% of contacts were subsequently laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, depending on
location.
SOURCES- WHO
